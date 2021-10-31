In Antalya, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident

https://ria.ru/20211031/dtp-1757107390.html
YANKARA, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Nine tourists from Russia were injured in an accident in Turkey’s Antalya, the Russian consulate general at the resort said on Sunday in the village of Serik. According to preliminary data from the traffic police, the driver of the bus that transported 12 tourists to the airport lost control, the bus flew into the oncoming lane and overturned. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The diplomats are in contact with the security department, representatives of medical institutions, the tour operator and the insurance company.
The accident occurred on Sunday in the village of Serik. According to preliminary data from the traffic police, the bus driver who was carrying 12 tourists to the airport lost control, the bus flew into the oncoming lane and turned over.
The victims were taken to the nearest hospitals.
“The condition of three Russians, including two minor children, is assessed as moderate. They remain under the supervision of doctors. An employee of the consulate general went to the scene and to medical institutions to clarify the situation and the condition of the victims. The driver of the vehicle was detained by law enforcement agencies pending clarification of the circumstances of the incident,” – added to the consulate general.
The diplomats are in contact with the security department, representatives of medical institutions, the tour operator and the insurance company.
