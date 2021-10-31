https://ria.ru/20211031/dtp-1757107390.html

In Antalya, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident

In Antalya, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident – Russia news today

In Antalya, nine Russian tourists were injured in an accident

Nine tourists from Russia were injured in an accident in Antalya, Turkey, the Russian consulate general at the resort said. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T17: 53

2021-10-31T17: 53

2021-10-31T18: 31

tourism

Antalya Province

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754846789_0:138:3072:1866_1920x0_80_0_0_dc9becd4b8d6de5c113630c0486664d5.jpg

YANKARA, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Nine tourists from Russia were injured in an accident in Turkey’s Antalya, the Russian consulate general at the resort said on Sunday in the village of Serik. According to preliminary data from the traffic police, the driver of the bus that transported 12 tourists to the airport lost control, the bus flew into the oncoming lane and overturned. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals. The diplomats are in contact with the security department, representatives of medical institutions, the tour operator and the insurance company.

https://ria.ru/20211031/khurgada-1757086348.html

Antalya Province

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/10/1754846789_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3213c37ff817b876beb5d0973eb3c37b.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

Antalya Province