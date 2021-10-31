In Egypt, the chef of the hotel was detained after the poisoning of the Russians

The General Prosecutor’s Office of Egypt said that the chef and assistant director of the hotel in Hurghada, where the tourists from Russia were poisoned, were detained. However, they reject the charges brought against them.

The agency notes that it is investigating the incident with the poisoning of 47 tourists. As indicated by the Egyptian State Enterprise, 29 tourists from Russia were hospitalized. And 14 poisoned tourists were from Estonia. Four more from the Czech Republic. Also, Egyptian experts took samples of food and drinks from the hotel’s kitchen. They also checked the food in the refrigerators. Now they will prepare a report with the test results.

Meanwhile, the doctors who were observing the hospitalized were interviewed. Testimonies were taken from the poisoned tourists themselves. Those guests of the hotel who did not poison themselves, although they ate the same dinner, were also interviewed.

The hotel itself was closed by the decision of the Ministry of Tourism due to the threat to the health of guests. It also does not work due to non-compliance with measures to combat coronavirus. The hotel director was suspended from work for three months.

Earlier, Rospotrebnadzor promised to help Russian tourists who got food poisoning in one of the hotels in Hurghada to file lawsuits against the hotel. It is also indicated that inquiries about the situation were sent to Egypt through the Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday it became known that all the injured Russians had already been discharged from the hospital. According to doctors, they had a mild form of poisoning.