In Hurghada, the chef of the hotel was detained, where Russian tourists were poisoned

2021-10-31T21: 56

CAIRO, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The Egyptian Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the poisoning of 47 tourists, including from Russia, at the AMC Royal Hotel in Hurghada, the hotel employees were detained, the agency said in a press release received by RIA Novosti. A total of 29 Russians, 14 tourists from Estonia and four were admitted to hospitals from the Czech Republic. Specialists took samples of food and drinks from the hotel kitchen and from refrigerators for analysis. In addition, prosecutors interviewed doctors, poisoned tourists, as well as other hotel guests who feel well, although they ate the same dinner. As reported by RIA Novosti. Assistant Minister of Tourism Abdel Fattah al-Asa, authorities have closed the AMC Royal Hotel indefinitely until it meets all criteria for work. The hotel director was suspended for three months.

