In Hurghada, the chef of the hotel was detained, where Russian tourists were poisoned
CAIRO, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The Egyptian Prosecutor General’s Office is investigating the poisoning of 47 tourists, including from Russia, at the AMC Royal Hotel in Hurghada, the hotel employees were detained, the agency said in a press release received by RIA Novosti. A total of 29 Russians, 14 tourists from Estonia and four were admitted to hospitals from the Czech Republic. Specialists took samples of food and drinks from the hotel kitchen and from refrigerators for analysis. In addition, prosecutors interviewed doctors, poisoned tourists, as well as other hotel guests who feel well, although they ate the same dinner. As reported by RIA Novosti. Assistant Minister of Tourism Abdel Fattah al-Asa, authorities have closed the AMC Royal Hotel indefinitely until it meets all criteria for work. The hotel director was suspended for three months.
In Hurghada, the chef of the hotel was detained, where Russian tourists were poisoned
In total, 29 Russians, 14 tourists from Estonia and four from the Czech Republic were admitted to hospitals.
Experts took samples of food and drinks from the hotel kitchen and from refrigerators for analysis.
In addition, prosecutors interviewed doctors, tourists who were poisoned, and other hotel guests who feel well even though they ate the same dinner.
“Interrogated by the Prosecutor General’s Office, the chef, the assistant director of the hotel for food and drinks, who is responsible for the quality of the hotel, deny the accusations against them, as a result of which the Prosecutor General’s Office detained them and instructed the police to conduct a check,” the release says.
As Assistant Minister of Tourism Abdel Fattah al-Asy told RIA Novosti, the authorities closed the AMC Royal hotel for an indefinite period until it meets all the criteria for work.
The hotel director was suspended from work for three months.
