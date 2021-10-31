In Kiev, the bishop of the OCU beat a woman | News | News

In Kiev, the bishop of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Andrian (Ruslan Kulik) beat a woman at the entrance of a house. It is reported on Saturday, October 30, by the Obozrevatel edition.

It is noted that the cause of the conflict was allegedly the dog of Kulik’s neighbor – a Russian toy terrier. The animal, according to the publication, interfered with its barking of the priest and his family.

According to the newspaper, the bishop met Ivanna Berezhnaya on the street and began to punch her in the stomach, and also hit her in the chest, insulting her with obscene words. Neighbor Kulika, in turn, complained that due to fear and surprise, she could not react and answer the offender.

It is clarified that after Berezhnaya tried to extract video from CCTV cameras, which recorded the beating, Kulik again began to insult not only the woman, but also her husband.

A criminal case was initiated under Art. 125 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (“Intentional minor bodily injury”). The article provides for a fine of up to 50 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens, or community service for up to 200 hours, or correctional labor for up to one year.

In July 2020, Ukrainian police detained a 48-year-old priest suspected of arms trafficking in the Lviv region. During the searches, eight pistols, a rifle, 15 magazines, six mufflers, 165 cartridges, and stun grenades were confiscated from the priest.