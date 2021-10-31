https://ria.ru/20211031/narusheniya-1757083482.html
In Moscow, several establishments can be closed for 90 days for violation of the epidemic
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The establishments “Bar, which does not exist”, “Old Town” and “Punk Fiction” are threatened with closure for 90 days, according to the chief inspector of the Association of Administrative and Technical Inspections of Moscow (OATI) Anton Romanov. “During the raid conducted on October 30, 2021, The union of administrative and technical inspections together with police officers found that mass events – discos and shows were held in the “Bar, which does not exist”, “Old Town” and “Punk Fiction” establishments. The organizers did not comply with social distancing measures, the audience was in institutions without personal protective equipment. For corresponding violations, event organizers face fines in the amount of 300 thousand rubles.
