In Tbilisi, supporters of Saakashvili’s party gathered for a rally in front of parliament :: Politics :: RBK

“These elections were not just completely rigged, they were held with the use of violence, blackmail and threats,” the politician assessed, adding that “the voice of the people must be heard by the unity of the criminals who called themselves the“ Georgian Dream ”.

Earlier, the leader of the party Niko Melia criticized the results of the last elections, in which the United National Movement lost the second round of municipal elections to the ruling party “Georgian Dream – Democratic Georgia”. The politician called them “falsified, violent and stolen”, urging supporters to gather in the center of the capital, reports the NewsGeorgia portal.

At the same time, a rally of supporters of the Georgian Dream party, the party published snapshot on Twitter. Deputy of the parliament of the republic Nino Tsilosani noted on Twitter that the people of the country, judging by the results of the vote, “rejected” the UNM and recognized the legality of Saakashvili’s arrest.

Mayoral candidates from the Georgian Dream won in 19 out of 20 cities. The victory, in particular, was won by the incumbent mayor of Tbilisi, Kakha Kaladze, he got 55.6% of the vote, he was opposed by Melia, who received 44.4%. The UNM candidate won only in the town of Tselaehinj, where less than 25 thousand people live. Almost half of the voters – more than 1 million people – voted.

The country has been in a political crisis for over a year, the results of the parliamentary elections held last year were not recognized by all opposition parties. At the same time, the elected deputies boycott the meetings. In April, Georgian Dream and opposition movements agreed that the ruling party would announce new parliamentary elections if it wins less than 43% of the vote in local elections. The head of the “Georgian Dream” Irakli Kobakhidze, after the publication of the voting results, said that re-elections would not be scheduled, the next parliamentary elections would be held in three years – in 2024.

“They [оппозиция] they announced to us the so-called referendum, in which we won and received 47%, then the second round of the so-called referendum, in which we received much more, probably 55%. They lost everything in both the first and second rounds of the referendum, ”he said.