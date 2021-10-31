In the Hermitage, an employee hit a visitor in the face, who confused the entrance with the exit – Incidents

SAINT PETERSBURG, October 30. / TASS /. A scuffle between a visitor and an employee of the museum took place on the first day of the obligatory presentation of QR codes in the St. Petersburg Hermitage. This was announced on Saturday by the press service of the State Hermitage.

“A scuffle ensued between a visitor who tried to enter the museum through the exit and an employee of the museum, as a result of which the employee hit the man in the face,” the message says.

The Hermitage apologized to the victim and his companions, as well as to the visitors who witnessed this incident. An official investigation of the incident is underway. The employee who committed the misconduct has fully admitted their guilt and regrets for their overly emotional actions. He himself explained them by the general state of nervousness due to the pandemic and the new operating mode of the museum.

The Hermitage clarified that the man does not receive visitors and does not work in the museum security service.

The Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia in St. Petersburg reported that an inspection is being carried out on the fact of the incident. “The police of the Central District of St. Petersburg received a message about a conflict that took place on Palace Square, during which a man was injured. Police officers are identifying all the participants and circumstances of the incident,” the head office said.