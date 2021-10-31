In Timashevsk, the corpse of a pensioner was brought to the administration building :: Society :: RBC

The press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Krasnodar Territory, as reported by “Bloknot Krasnodar”, said that the police of the Timashevsky region are checking this story. The local portal 93.RU writes that the press service of the regional headquarters of the Ministry of Internal Affairs told reporters that the body of the deceased was not accepted by the Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination.

Read on RBC Pro

93.RU clarifies that three men brought the body of the pensioner on a stretcher to the building of the Timashevsky district council, and then carried it inside. All this was filmed on a video that appeared on social networks. One of the men in the video said that he has all the documents necessary for the burial. Others said the local forensic bureau was holding bodies for days, not responding to police complaints, and extorting money. The head of the department of the council for interaction with law enforcement agencies Anton Marchenko came out to the audience and said that the head of the Timashevsky district took control of the situation. Including, I have already agreed to accept the body.

Posthumous expenses: how much does a funeral cost and how not to overpay for them



“This situation is beyond the normal range, and we do not want a public response now, so I came to resolve the situation. Questions, I agree, are not always resolved normally. But in this case, this is a radical way – that you [сделали]”, – said Marchenko.

According to Yuga.ru, according to local residents, the Timashevsk Bureau of the SME accepts only those bodies that are brought in by the transport of this organization, funeral attributes need to be bought only in a certain ritual agency, and all additional services cost the relatives of the deceased 7-8 thousand rubles. rub. Recently, Timashevsk police officers have already drawn up three reports that the morgue is illegally refusing to accept bodies.

With reference to Vitaly Lebedev, a deputy of the Timashevsky District Council of the Ministry of Defense, the publication reports that the body of a pensioner from the Kalininsky District, approximately born in 1947, was brought to the administration. Presumably, she died of cancer. The Kalinin district police officer sent the body to Timashevsk for a forensic medical examination.

Morgue employees in Ivanovo left corpses on the street



In September, a resident of the Moscow region Natalya Chukanova brought a coffin with her sister’s body to the building of the Balashikha administration due to the fact that 120 thousand rubles were demanded from her at the cemetery. for burial. Having learned the price, the woman, as a source told RBC, turned to one of the private funeral firms, which offered 15 thousand rubles for funeral services. Chukanova later told RBC that in the end she was given permission to burial. “The permission was issued by the same organization that demanded 120 thousand, they are engaged in the funeral. At the moment they do not name any amounts, but in general the situation already looks relatively good, ”she said.