Intel Core i9-12900K Shows Up Performance With Maximum Turbo Frequency Technology

With the new generation of Alder Lake-S, Intel has decided to apply the new marketing terms Processor Base Power (PBP) and Maximum Turbo Power (MTP). By and large, these are the well-known power consumption parameters of the TDP (PL1) and PL2 processors presented in a new wrapper.

So, Processor Base Power (PBP) is now a TDP or PL1 interpretation. It characterizes the heat dissipation of the CPU at the nominal frequency. But, as you know, even chips with a locked multiplier are able to operate above baseline values ​​thanks to turbo overclocking.

This dynamic acceleration is determined by the maximum power limit PL2 and the time Tau. PL2 has recently been renamed Maximum Turbo Power (MTP). Intel advises reviewers to carefully consider these parameters when testing processors.

A few days before the embargo was lifted, Lenovo China Gaming Desktop manager published a chart comparing Alder Lake processors in PBP and MTP modes in a multi-threaded Cinebench R20 benchmark.

As you can see, the difference is quite significant and can reach 30% for the Core i7-12700K and 36% for the Core i9-12900K. At the same time, Core i5-12600K adds only 10% performance.

A source:

Videocardz