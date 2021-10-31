https://ria.ru/20211031/ubiystvo-1757075931.html

Investigative Committee disclosed details of the murder of two girls in Tuva

The girls of nine and 14 years old who were killed in the capital of Tuva, Kyzyl, were sisters, RIA Novosti was told in the regional headquarters of the Investigative Committee. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

KRASNOYARSK, 31 October – RIA Novosti. The girls of nine and 14 years old who were killed in the capital of Tuva, Kyzyl, were sisters, RIA Novosti was told in the regional head office of the Investigative Committee. Earlier it was reported that in the capital of the Republic of Kyzyl, two girls of 9 and 14 years old with multiple injuries were found. A nine-year-old girl died at the scene, and a 14-year-old later in a medical facility. A 23-year-old native of the Tes-Khem region of the Tyva Republic was detained on suspicion of committing a crime. “They were sisters.” The press service of the regional headquarters of the IC RIA Novosti reported that the suspect had previously been prosecuted under articles of deliberate infliction of grievous bodily harm and theft. The investigation does not disclose the nature of the injuries inflicted on the girls. The department announced the initiation of a criminal case on the murder of two persons (clauses “a, in” part 2 of Article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation).

