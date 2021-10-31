https://ria.ru/20211031/izdevatelstva-1757068296.html

Investigative Committee will check the video of bullying a pensioner in the Urals

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the circumstances of the abuse of a resident of Chelyabinsk with dementia

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report on the circumstances of the bullying of a resident of Chelyabinsk with dementia in streams, according to the investigation, in the media, information appeared that two residents of Chelyabinsk were daily staging live broadcasts with a sick elderly woman. During the streams, they humiliated the pensioner and laughed at her condition, and also received money transfers from viewers for this. It is added that the regional IC is conducting a check on this fact, during which it will be established whether the actions of streamers contain signs of a crime under Article 117 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (torture).

