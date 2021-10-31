https://ria.ru/20211031/izdevatelstva-1757068296.html
Investigative Committee will check the video of bullying a pensioner in the Urals
Investigative Committee will check the video of bullying a pensioner in the Urals – Russia news today
Investigative Committee will check the video of bullying a pensioner in the Urals
Chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation Alexander Bastrykin instructed to report on the circumstances of the abuse of a resident of Chelyabinsk with dementia in streams, … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021
2021-10-31T09: 52
2021-10-31T09: 52
2021-10-31T09: 52
incidents
Chelyabinsk region
Chelyabinsk
Alexander Bastrykin
investigative committee of russia (cc rf)
Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/03/1573852752_0-0:1280:720_1920x0_80_0_0_a869451a033410b07a088ab10867cdb2.jpg
MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The chairman of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed to report on the circumstances of the bullying of a resident of Chelyabinsk with dementia in streams, according to the investigation, in the media, information appeared that two residents of Chelyabinsk were daily staging live broadcasts with a sick elderly woman. During the streams, they humiliated the pensioner and laughed at her condition, and also received money transfers from viewers for this. It is added that the regional IC is conducting a check on this fact, during which it will be established whether the actions of streamers contain signs of a crime under Article 117 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (torture).
https://ria.ru/20211028/ograblenie-1756766644.html
Chelyabinsk region
Chelyabinsk
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/07/03/1573852752_7 0:1259:939_1920x0_80_0_0_ea5dddc1221af2a5496d0392335842d1.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, chelyabinsk region, chelyabinsk, alexander bastrykin, investigative committee of russia (rf), russia
Investigative Committee will check the video of bullying a pensioner in the Urals