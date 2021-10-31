Italian brand sues Kendall Jenner

It seems Kendall Jenner is going to be in trouble with the law. The top model was sued by the Italian fashion brand Liu Jo for violating the terms of a modeling contract. According to his points, the star should have attended at least two photo sessions. But, as it turned out, Jenner only appeared at one scheduled event. Initially, they wanted to hold it in March 2020, but the organizers postponed the date due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Kendall Jenner for Liu Jo, 2020

According to the complaint, Liu Jo is seeking damages in the amount of at least $ 1.8 million. According to the information provided by the company, Kendall has already paid $ 1.35 million for the services rendered. The organizers of the filming did not manage to agree on the transfer, as well as to reimburse the money spent. So far, representatives of the model have not commented on the situation in any way, and the parent agency Elite World Group refuses to discuss the conflict.

Photo source: Gettyimages; Liu jo

