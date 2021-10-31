Italian Prime Minister spoke about the difficulties in the adoption of the final agreement of the G20

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the results of the ended G20 summit successful, noting the difficulty of reaching the final communique.

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the outcome of the ended G20 summit as successful, noting the difficulty of reaching the final communique. approved, “he said at a press conference. Draghi noted the resurgence of the format’s role in tackling” epochal, existential challenges. ” – said the prime minister.

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called the results of the ended G20 summit successful, noting the difficulty of reaching the final communique.

“Reaching this agreement was not easy, but the summit was successful and we should be especially grateful to the Sherpas who worked on the texts, which were then approved,” he said at a press conference.

Draghi noted the restoration of the role of the format in solving “epochal, existential challenges.”

“Health care, Covid, gender inequality, income and wealth inequality are problems that we cannot solve alone,” the prime minister said.

