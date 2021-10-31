https://ria.ru/20211031/cammit-1757118173.html

Italian Prime Minister spoke about the difficulties in the adoption of the final agreement of the G20

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi described the outcome of the ended G20 summit as successful, noting the difficulty of reaching the final communique. approved, “he said at a press conference. Draghi noted the resurgence of the format’s role in tackling” epochal, existential challenges. ” – said the prime minister.

