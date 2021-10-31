Johnny Depp summons Elon Musk to court

Actor Johnny Depp attracted businessman, Tesla and SpaseX creator Elon Musk to the lawsuit in the case of his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

At the moment, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp, who was accused of beating his ex-wife Amber Heard, is preparing for another trial. This time, the case is about $ 50 million in libel against Amber Heard.

The court session should take place in a little less than 3 months. As part of the proceedings, Johnny Depp decided to enlist the support of Tesla CEO and the richest man in the world, Elon Musk. As reported, he has already been sent a subpoena.

Elon Musk entered into a relationship with Amber Heard after her divorce from Johnny Depp. However, during the hearings on the lawsuit against The Sun, it was revealed that the romance between Amber Heard and Elon Musk began even before the breakup of the marriage. But Elon Musk denied this fact.

As far as we know, Johnny Depp’s lawyers want Elon Musk to be present at the trial and talk about the relationship with the actress.

Musk’s agenda contains 24 requests, which essentially cover “all communications between Elon Musk and Miss Heard regarding Mr. Depp.” Among the two dozen inquiries are specific inquiries about The Sun and “any allegations of physical or domestic violence committed by either Mr. Depp or Ms. Heard.”

We will remind, now Johnny Depp’s career hangs in the balance.

Photo: Getty Images