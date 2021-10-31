Kim Kardashian caught on a date with ex Ariana Grande – novosti-shou-biznesa

After a scandalous break with Kanye West, Kim Kardashian is credited with having affairs with famous men. The 27-year-old actor and comedian Pete Davidson allegedly became the next contender for the heart of a socialite. All because they spent Friday night together.

A mother of many children and ex-boyfriend of Ariana Grande was spotted at the Knott’s Berry Farm amusement park in California. They went on a roller coaster ride with friends. With them were Kourtney Kardashian, her fiancé Travis Barker and others. This exit was like a date, because Kim and Pete were sitting side by side and holding hands.

Add, exclusive photos in which Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are holding hands, see the website of the People edition.

However, insiders denied rumors that the founder of the SKIMS brand had an affair with a comedian 14 years younger than her. They assure that the stars are only friends, so they spend a lot of time in a common company.

They hang out in a common company, so from time to time they will be together. They hang out as friends

– inform the insiders.

Moreover, according to a source from Us Weekly, Kim Kardashian “looked very indifferent.” While Pete Davidson was allegedly interested in blogger Stephanie Shepherd, who worked as the socialite’s personal assistant.

