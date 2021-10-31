Kim Kardashian’s friends denied rumors about the TV star’s romance with Pete Davidson

“They’re just friends!”





Kim Kardashian











After Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were spotted holding hands, many wondered if they were having a secret romance. Recently, the ex-wife of Kanye West is now and then in the spotlight, and her personal life has been and remains the subject of controversy and discussion. With her controversial actions, Kim accidentally or deliberately fuels public curiosity, forcing them to wonder: have they really broken up with Kanye, is there any hope for their reunion, or is this a finished chapter?

As for Pete Davidson, those close to Kardashians assure that there is not even a shadow of romance here. “They turn in the same circles and inevitably intersect. This is just a friendly walk,” commented an anonymous source. Others also added that Pete and Kim have known each other for years and have never been attracted to each other. However, fans may have been confused by the fact that Pete Davidson recently joined his girlfriend on Saturday Night Live. In one of the humorous sketches, they portrayed Aladdin and Jasmine and even kissed to the delight of the audience.

In turn, Kanye West also intrigues the audience with his attitude to the ex-lover. Back in September, it was reported that the musician wanted to bring Kim back after she appeared at the presentation of Donda’s album in a wedding dress. “Kanye sees them together and wants to make it a reality,” said an insider. “He’s trying to win her over again, and it looks like he’s doing pretty well.” We will remind that before the debut of Kardashian as the host of “SNL”, the ex-husband actively supported her and helped with the preparation.