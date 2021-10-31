Kristen Stewart, Kate Beckinsale, Rita Ora at Taiki Waititi’s birthday party

Kristen Stewart, Michael Brown, Rita Ora and Paris Jackson

On August 16, Taika Waititi, a famous director and actor, winner of the Oscar for the script for the film “Jojo Rabbit”, turned 46 years old. Yesterday, pictures from a party that Taika threw in Los Angeles for his celebrity friends appeared on Instagram. Among the invitees were Kristen Stewart, Kate Beckinsale, Jody Turner-Smith, Rami Malek, Paris Jackson and others. The director’s beloved, 30-year-old singer Rita Ora, who chose a very spectacular outfit for the evening, was also at the party. She appeared in a $ 890 sheer Dion Lee dress and black boots.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Kate Beckinsale Kristen Stewart, Michael Brown, Rita Ora and Paris Jackson Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Rita Ora

Celebrated the 46th anniversary of Taiki in the format of a garden party, and among the dishes served to the guests were sushi, edamame beans and, of course, cake.

Recall that the romance of the stars became known in May of this year, and almost immediately they found themselves in a very delicate and scandalous situation. The press got pictures of the paparazzi taken in Sydney, in which Taika Waititi was captured in the company of Rita Ora and Tessa Thompson. He hugged both women tightly, and they took turns kissing him. The kiss of Rita and Tessa also got into the frame.

Ashley Benson and Rita Ora Wes Morgan and Kate Beckinsale

The photos caused a strong reaction on the network and made the public wonder what kind of relationship the three of them have. According to press reports, the director was even reprimanded for “inappropriate behavior” by the management of the Marvel studio, with which Waititi works (now he is filming the film “Thor: Love and Thunder”, where one of the roles is played by Thompson). Waititi himself later said that he was not very upset when these photos went online.

In the Internet age, everything is spreading fast, but is it worth worrying about it? I don’t think I did nothing wrong

– said the director.

In August, Taika and Rita finally officially confirmed their romance by appearing together on the red carpet for the first time.

Wes Morgan and Ashley Benson Wes Morgan and Rita Ora Rami Malek, Michael Brown and Wes Morgan