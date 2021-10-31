Kuwait, following some other Gulf countries, decided to expel Lebanese ambassador

The reason was the words of the Lebanese minister, who accused Saudi Arabia of aggression in Yemen.

The Kuwaiti authorities stressed that their decision to expel the Chargé d’Affaires of the Lebanese embassy and at the same time recall their ambassador for consultations is connected with the historical ties between the emirate and Saudi Arabia. At the same time, Kuwait expressed regret over this decision and hoped that it would not affect the Lebanese citizens who are in the country.

Earlier, it was decided to expel Lebanese ambassadors in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain. The authorities of these Middle Eastern states called the statements of the Lebanese Minister of Information Georg Kordahi unacceptable. Riyadh decided to go even further and banned all imports of goods from the country.

Earlier, excerpts from Kordahi’s interview with Al-Jazeera TV channel were circulated. In them, the Lebanese minister called the war in Yemen senseless, and the action of the coalition led by Saudi Arabia – aggression. He later declined to apologize for these words, saying that the interview was recorded back in August, before he became minister. However, the head of the Lebanese government has already demanded that his subordinate resign.

Lebanese TV channel MTV, meanwhile, claims that all the countries of the Persian Gulf are ready to sever diplomatic relations with Beirut. In addition to Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Kuwait, these are Qatar, the United Arab Emirates and Oman.