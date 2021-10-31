Lavrov announced NATO’s unwillingness to conduct a dialogue with Russia :: Politics :: RBC

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti)



NATO is not interested in developing cooperation and bilateral relations with Moscow, such an opinion was voiced by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. He answered a journalist’s question about whether there were any signals from the alliance indicating a readiness to restore dialogue with Russia. The ministry broadcast on Facebook.

“We rely on facts, and the facts are such that NATO does not want any interaction with us,” the Foreign Minister said.

Lavrov said that when the Russia-NATO Council was working, the representatives of the alliance only wanted to “teach us life,” proposing to discuss the situation in Ukraine during the Council meeting. “That was their whole interest in whipping up propaganda and putting pressure on the Russian Federation. That’s it, the question is closed, “Lavrov summed up.

Two weeks ago, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that it was suspending the work of the plenipotentiary mission to the alliance. In addition, the NATO military mission in Moscow, together with the information bureau of the military bloc, is also shutting down its work. The ministry added that in the future, NATO will carry out all contacts with Moscow through the Russian ambassador to Belgium.