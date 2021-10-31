Lavrov announced the transfer of Russia’s proposals on the “Normandy format” :: Politics :: RBC

Russia has conveyed to its colleagues in the “Normandy format” proposals regarding the content for the new meeting, but no reciprocal proposals have yet been received. This was announced on the air of the Russia-1 TV channel by the head of the Russian Foreign Ministry Sergei Lavrov.

“We see the meaning not in some event, but in its content. Our proposals on how it would be possible to substantively prepare the next contact in the Normandy format – no matter at what level – we conveyed to our colleagues, “he said (quoted by Interfax).

According to him, colleagues from the “Normandy Four” have not yet conveyed to the Russian side “their vision of the expected results.”

The German Ambassador informed about the preparation of the meeting of the Foreign Ministers in the “Normandy format”



At the end of September, the head of the Ukrainian president’s office, Andriy Yermak, said that Ukraine was working on holding a meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries before the departure of German Chancellor Angela Merkel from her post. According to him, a meeting with the participation of Merkel would look fair, since the Chancellor made a lot of efforts within the framework of the “Normandy format”.

The press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov also confirmed that various parties spoke about the desire to hold the summit in the “Normandy format” before Merkel’s departure from the post of chancellor, however, as he noted, there is a risk of not having time to organize it. “In general, it is clear what needs to be done for this. This is probably best understood by our counterparts in Kiev, but, unfortunately, they do not want to do this, ”Peskov said then.