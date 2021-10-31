Lavrov: demonstration of the US Navy flag in the Black Sea does not add stability to the world – Politics

ROME, October 31. / TASS /. Demonstration of the flag of the United States Navy in the Black Sea does not add to the stability of the situation in the world. On Sunday, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit, commenting on the decision of the US Sixth Fleet to send the flagship command ship Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces.

Answering the question whether Moscow had been warned about these maneuvers, the minister said that “here we are talking not about a warning, but about the implementation of international legal norms for the entry of ships of non-coastal countries into the Black Sea.” “These issues are governed by the Montreux Convention, according to which the flag states of a particular warship are obliged to notify the Turkish authorities. As far as I know, these rules are respected. At least we clearly monitor that this is exactly the case,” Lavrov added.

“In general, the demonstration of the flag of the United States Navy in the Black Sea, of course, is not an isolated case. There were several times when the United States explicitly declared the need for its warships to enter this water area to contain Russia and prevent the creation of risks from Russia. in the Black Sea to the American allies. This, of course, does not add stability, “the Russian Foreign Minister said.

According to him, the Americans are actively trying to push the coastal Black Sea countries, which are members of NATO, to pursue such a rather confrontational line, “they are talking about the creation of new naval bases on the Black Sea coast of Romania or Bulgaria.”

“I don’t think it will meet the interests of good-neighborliness in the Black Sea region,” Lavrov stressed.

Willingness to repel any threats

At the same time, he noted that Russia is ready for any threats and can reliably ensure security in the Black Sea. “We are ready for any threats. There are no problems for us to reliably ensure the security of Russian territory and security in the Black Sea. But we are always in favor of promoting cooperation projects, not projects that are based on confrontation,” said the head Russian diplomatic service.

Lavrov recalled the existence of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation, in which not only the coastal countries participate, but also other states of this region and the countries of the European Union. “And we advocate that cooperation, and not escalation of tension, should be the basis of relations between states in this part of our region,” he concluded.

On Friday, it became known that the US Sixth Fleet is sending its flagship command ship Mount Whitney to the Black Sea for joint operations with NATO forces. The Sixth Fleet separately informed that the US Navy destroyer Porter had already headed for the Black Sea.