Lavrov named the only option for the resumption of the nuclear deal – Gazeta.Ru

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 summit, which is being held in Rome, said that Russia supports a return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on the Iranian Nuclear Program (JCPOA) without additions or exceptions, reports TASS…

“If contacts become more active, apparently, the parties want to come to a renewal of the agreement. It can be renewed only in the same form in which it was approved by the UN Security Council in 2015. Any additions, any deletions are unacceptable for the Iranian side. And we fully support this approach, ”the minister said.

He stressed that in this matter “we must seek a return” to full respect and observance “of the agreements.

Earlier, the leaders of France, Germany, Great Britain and the United States held talks on the sidelines of the summit, at which they discussed the Iranian nuclear deal. In a joint communique they statedthat will not allow Iran to obtain nuclear weapons. US Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley stressed that the US will not resort to force in resolving this issue.

The JCPOA was signed in 2015 by Iran on the one hand and the United States, France, Britain, Germany, China and Russia on the other. The subject of the political agreement was the agreement to lift the regime of international sanctions against Tehran in exchange for the Iranian authorities’ refusal from the nuclear program.