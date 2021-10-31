https://ria.ru/20211031/lavrov-1757098117.html

Lavrov praised NATO’s plans to create bases in the Black Sea

Lavrov appreciated NATO's plans to create bases on the Black Sea

Lavrov praised NATO's plans to create bases in the Black Sea

NATO’s plans to create new naval bases on the Black Sea coast of Romania or Bulgaria do not meet the interests of good neighborliness in the region, he told reporters … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. NATO’s plans to create new naval bases on the Black Sea coast of Romania or Bulgaria do not meet the interests of good neighborliness in the region, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told reporters on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome. Commenting on the regular dispatch of American warships to the Black Sea, in particular the destroyer Porter, armed with cruise missiles, which entered the water area the day before, Lavrov stressed that Russia is ready to ensure security in the region. “We are ready for any threats. or problems to reliably ensure the security of Russian territory and security in the Black Sea, but we are always in favor of promoting cooperation projects, not projects that are based on confrontation, “the minister said. He recalled that the United States has repeatedly explained the need for its warships to call the need to contain Russia. This situation does not add stability, and Washington is trying to push the Black Sea countries towards a confrontational policy.

