Lavrov spoke about the conversation with Biden on the fields of the G20 in Rome – RT in Russian

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the air of the program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin “on the TV channel” Russia 1 “spoke about the conversation with Joe Biden on the sidelines of the G20 in Rome.

The minister’s answers have been published on the website of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“Not that I had dinner with the President of the United States. Yesterday there was a dinner for all the leaders of the delegations at the G20 summit, during which we had a short but useful conversation with President Joe Biden, ”Lavrov explained.

The Foreign Minister said that Biden “conveyed greetings to the President of the Russian Federation, Vladimir Putin, and stressed his focus on further contacts.”

“We also briefly discussed how it will be possible to build these contacts in the foreseeable future. I have already conveyed this message to President Vladimir Putin. I think it will be useful for further building our schedules, ”he added.

Earlier, Lavrov said that he spoke with the US President in Rome.

Also, the press secretary of the Russian leader Dmitry Peskov said that the meeting of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden, is quite real in one format or another until the end of 2021.