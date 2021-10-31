Lavrov spoke about the main conclusion after the G20 summit :: Politics :: RBC

Sergey Lavrov

(Photo: Pavel Bednyakov / RIA Novosti)



The main conclusion of the last G20 summit was the reluctance of the participating countries to agree with unilateral approaches in solving global problems. This was stated by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, the ministry was broadcasting on Facebook.

“The main, probably, conclusion that can be drawn from the work of this summit <...> is that attempts to promote unilateral approaches, in general, turned out to be unclaimed,” the minister said, pointing out that the overwhelming majority of states expressed a desire to The G20 has become an example in the search for joint solutions that balance the interests of different parties.

Lavrov noted that this applies, for example, to areas such as combating the spread of COVID-19, combating climate change and energy security issues. “It is clearly stated that the G20 will advocate such decisions in the field of energy policy for the future, which will be based on a clear, sustainable balance of interests between suppliers and consumers of energy resources,” he stressed.

The Foreign Minister added that collective decisions on reducing emissions must be made with respect for the national interests of economic development and growth in each country. “I think this is a very positive result,” the minister summed up.