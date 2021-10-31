Less than a million. What are the cheapest cars in Russia? | About cars | Auto

The automotive market is undergoing transformation. Many companies raise their prices, and dealers equip cars with additional options, so that their price increases significantly. The figure of 1 million rubles already seems low, and more or less popular crossovers are close to 1.5 million. But there are also models that are not too expensive. The Za Rulem experts named the cheapest cars in the fall of 2021, which still cost less than a million.

Lada granta

AvtoVAZ raises prices for the sixth time in a row during 2021. However, the company still has several interesting models, the prices for which are psychologically low. For example, the basic version of Granta called Standard with a 90-horsepower eight-valve 1.6-liter engine and a manual transmission can still be ordered for 559,900 rubles. True, the car does not have an air conditioner, an audio system and a power steering. But the motor has recently undergone an update and its quality has improved markedly.

If we consider versions with better equipment, then you can pay attention to Lada Granta Luxe, which is sold not only with an 8-valve unit, but also with a 16-valve unit with a power of 98 hp. This motor can be ordered together with a Japanese four-speed “automatic”. The maximum cost of Lada Granta Luxe, excluding additional options, starts at 780,800 rubles.

Lada niva legend

This car is truly legendary. Lada Niva Legend is delivered to Germany, Great Britain and Japan on order and costs about 20 thousand euros in Europe. We can buy a Lada Niva Legend in the Classic configuration for 659,900 rubles. This is almost the same original three-door “Niva” that was presented more than 40 years ago. Under its hood is a 1.7-liter four-cylinder 83 hp engine, paired with a five-speed “mechanics”.

The choice, as before, is also a five-door body. For a long-wheelbase SUV in the Classic configuration, they will ask for 747,900 rubles. More expensive versions with heated seats and air conditioning in the Luxe version are already priced at 755,000 rubles.

Lada Niva Legend in the Urban version has a plastic body kit and unique rims. The price starts at 735,900 rubles. For a five-door in the Urban version, they will ask for 823,900 rubles.

Lada Niva Legend in the “jeep” version of Bronto with reinforced suspension, rear axle and three differential locks, costs from 929,900 rubles.

Renault Logan

The French car became a bestseller in Russia not only because of its low price, but also because of its good consumer qualities and reliability. You can buy a Renault Logan for 734,000 rubles. It will be a car in the initial version of Access with an 82-horsepower 1.6-liter engine and a five-speed manual gearbox. In this version, there is no air conditioner, audio system and on-board computer.

Renault Logan in the maximum configuration Life will cost at least 926,000 rubles. This version is equipped with a 102-horsepower 4-cylinder “aspirated” and a four-speed “automatic”.

Lada xray

This car is one of the best in the brand’s model line. It was built on the basis of Renault Sandero, but it has a much more comfortable interior and a well-tuned suspension. Under the hood, the car has a 16-valve 1.6-liter 106 horsepower engine paired with a five-speed manual transmission. Prices start at 774,900 rubles. The “off-road” version of the Cross will cost from 868,900 rubles.

A car in the maximum configuration Lada XRay Luxe with parking sensors, a light and rain sensor, and a new EnjoY Pro multimedia installation will cost from 980,900 rubles.

Lada largus

Renault Logan of the first generation in the station wagon is now sold under the name Lada Largus and in the initial Start version costs from 780,900 rubles. In the basic configuration, there is the same updated eight-valve as in Lada Granta and a five-speed “mechanics”. There is no air conditioning, as well as audio systems, but for 27 thousand you can buy a package of options, which includes a hydraulic booster and front power windows. If you pay another 62 thousand, then an air conditioner will be installed.

The maximum configuration of the Lada Largus Prestige with cruise control, light and rain sensors, a rear view camera, heated windshield and a 106-horsepower sixteen-valve engine is estimated at 978,900 rubles.