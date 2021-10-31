Lukashenka’s assault rifle on display in Minsk

In the Minsk Palace of Independence, a Kalashnikov assault rifle was displayed as an exhibit, with which Alexander Lukashenko appeared on the air of state TV channels on 23 August last year, on the day of the most massive protest in the history of Belarus.

Also on display is a picture in which Lukashenko and his youngest son Nikolai are depicted with weapons against the background of the Palace of Independence, the uniform of the Belarusian OMON and the country’s flag with a photograph of the president and the inscription “For Father”.

In August last year, mass street protests began in Belarus against the results of the presidential elections, the winner of which was declared Alexander Lukashenko, who was elected for the sixth term in a row. The protesters demanded his resignation and the holding of new elections, accusing the authorities of unprecedented fraud and brutality against participants in opposition rallies. According to human rights activists, at least eight people were killed in the suppression of the protests, more than 30 thousand Belarusians were repressed. The country’s authorities opened about a thousand criminal cases against their opponents, and dozens of people received lengthy prison terms. After massive repression, street protests virtually dwindled.

On August 23, when, according to various estimates, from 150 to 250 thousand citizens took to the streets of Minsk, state media disseminated video footage of Lukashenka, sitting in a helicopter with a gun in his hands, flying up to the Palace of Independence, which is his residence. At that moment, tens of thousands of protesters moved to the building from the city center. At the same time, the residence was completely cordoned off by police and special forces officers. On the video frames, one could hear Lukashenka, looking at the terrain from above, saying: “How the rats scattered.” Later, the head of Belarus said that his appearance with a machine gun at the height of the protests meant a willingness to “defend the country to the end.”