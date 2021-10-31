Macron pushed Johnson in a group photo of the leaders of the G20 – Gazeta.Ru

French President Emmanuel Macron and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson did not share space in a group photo of the leaders of the G20 countries. A video with this was published by the edition The sun…

The footage shows that the leaders stood along the fountain and waited for other summit participants for a joint photo. The President of France appeared together with the acting. Chancellor of Germany, which they decided to let in the middle. Johnson was standing next to the “host” of the summit, Prime Minister of Italy Mario Draghi, when he was moved by Macron, who came up later.

Formerly Johnson Meets with Macron on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Rome, they discussed the situation with fisheries.

According to the prime minister, he will do everything necessary to protect the interests of Great Britain in a dispute with France over fishing quotas in British territorial waters. He also said that there is much more “fish to fry” than the fishery discussion.

Prior to that, the director of the ports of Calais and Boulogne, Jean-Marc Puisso, clarified that he had already received instructions to prohibit British fishermen from unloading in Boulogne, while the border authorities in Calais would tighten control over the trucks with cargo. He is confident that Britain could face “catastrophe” if Macron blocks British trawlers from French ports.