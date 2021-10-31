Macron spoke about the consequences of the energy crisis in Europe | News | News

The energy crisis in Europe could negatively affect the recovery of the global economy after the pandemic. This was announced on October 30 by French President Emmanuel Macron.

According to the French leader, it is necessary to avoid disruptions in energy supplies.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we need to achieve greater transparency and price stability so that tensions over energy prices do not create uncertainty and undermine the global economic recovery,” he told the Financial Times.

Coordinated actions of states will help to avoid further increases in gas prices, Macron said.

Earlier on Saturday, during the G20 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the crisis in regional energy markets once again showed how critical the stable operation of the energy sector is for the modern world.

Moscow is in favor of a thorough discussion of this topic in a pragmatic manner, guided by purely economic considerations, he added.

On the eve of the representative of the US State Department for Energy Security Amos Hochstein said that Russia did not provoke an energy crisis in Europe, but did not take the necessary steps to mitigate it. The energy crisis happened due to various factors, some of which no one could control.

Putin noted on October 27 that the situation on the global energy market remains extremely unstable, especially in Europe. He specified that the level of gas reserves in European underground storage facilities has dropped significantly over the past five years.

The rise in gas prices on the European spot market began at the end of August and continued until the beginning of October. The price of blue fuel on October 6 at the London ICE exchange for November TTF futures at a gas hub in the Netherlands exceeded $ 1.9 thousand per 1,000 cubic meters. m, setting a new historical maximum, but later dropped to $ 600. At the same time, experts predict a further rise in prices in the event of a cold winter in Europe.