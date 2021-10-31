https://ria.ru/20211031/burya-1757130851.html

Magnetic storm caused by solar flare has ended

A magnetic storm caused by a solar flare has ended – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

Magnetic storm caused by solar flare has ended

A weak magnetic storm caused by a solar flare has ended, it follows from the data of the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy … RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T23: 40

2021-10-31T23: 40

2021-10-31T23: 40

the science

Moscow

space – ria science

Earth

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150221/61/1502216186_0:115:821:577_1920x0_80_0_0_eefeab2b07a0cf17a7c24ca64e65cdb9.jpg

MOSCOW, November 31 – RIA Novosti. A weak magnetic storm caused by a solar flare has ended, it follows from data from the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences. “Over the past three hours, the state of the magnetosphere has been calm,” the message says. Prior to that, from about 15 to 18 hours Moscow time a weak magnetic storm was recorded. The laboratory records the data every three hours. From 18:00 to 21:00 a quiet state of the magnetosphere was recorded. A solar flare of category X (strong) occurred on the evening of October 28.

https://ria.ru/20210420/burya-1729024053.html

Moscow

Earth

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150221/61/1502216186_0:38:821:654_1920x0_80_0_0_36c7fbca88de1b74458e749ed99bcf99.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

nauka, moscow, space – ria nauka, earth, russia