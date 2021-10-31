Magnetic storm caused by solar flare has ended

https://ria.ru/20211031/burya-1757130851.html
MOSCOW, November 31 – RIA Novosti. A weak magnetic storm caused by a solar flare has ended, it follows from data from the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Academy of Sciences. “Over the past three hours, the state of the magnetosphere has been calm,” the message says. Prior to that, from about 15 to 18 hours Moscow time a weak magnetic storm was recorded. The laboratory records the data every three hours. From 18:00 to 21:00 a quiet state of the magnetosphere was recorded. A solar flare of category X (strong) occurred on the evening of October 28.
