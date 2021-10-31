https://ria.ru/20211031/klimat-1757091058.html
Media: G20 countries agreed to limit climate warming to 1.5 degrees
Media: G20 countries agreed to limit climate warming to 1.5 degrees
Media: G20 countries agreed to limit climate warming to 1.5 degrees
The participants of the G20 summit in Rome reached an agreement on the wording of the "climate" part of the final communiqué
ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The G20 summit in Rome reached agreement on the wording of the “climate” part of the final communiqué, which will contain a clause to limit climate warming by 1.5 degrees, according to the newspaper la Repubblica, citing diplomatic sources. emissions, the newspaper notes, in the draft statement is designated 2060. At the same time, the parties continue negotiations on a commitment to phase out the coal industry and to finance the production of energy from this type of fuel. The remaining paragraphs of the communiqué are reportedly agreed.
