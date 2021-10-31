Media: Prince Harry spoke with father and brother after high-profile interview

https://ria.ru/20210316/prints-1601561917.html

British Prince Harry spoke with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after a high-profile interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey

MOSCOW, March 16 – RIA Novosti. British Prince Harry spoke with his brother Prince William and father Prince Charles after a high-profile interview with TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, but the conversations were “unproductive”, according to CBS News. According to CBS TV presenter Gail King, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle told her on weekend that the conversations that took place were not productive, while they noted that they are glad that the dialogue with the royal family has begun. The presenter also said that the royal family has not yet communicated with Meghan Markle herself.In an interview with the famous American TV presenter Oprah Winfrey, the retired Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several sensational statements that hurt the royal family and the image of the British monarchy. In particular, Markle said that one of her husband’s relatives (Winfrey later clarified that they were neither Elizabeth II nor Prince Philip) expressed concerns about the skin color of her unborn child and that she herself had thoughts of suicide, and she help was denied. She also said that she was offended by the wife of Harry’s older brother, Duchess of Cambridge Kate. The British royal family, two days after the broadcast of the interview in the United States, said that it was serious about the words of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about racism, noting that “some memories can diverge”. Buckingham Palace has promised to solve all the problems raised, and especially the racial one, in a private way.

