Breakfast has become more expensive

Media: the cost of a typical breakfast has risen to a record level – RIA Novosti, 10/31/2021

Breakfast has become more expensive

The cost of the products that make up a typical breakfast has exceeded record values ​​over the past ten years, writes the Financial Times. RIA Novosti, 31.10.2021

2021-10-31T13: 23

2021-10-31T13: 23

2021-10-31T17: 49

economy

vladimir putin

procter & gamble

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The prices of the foods that make up a typical breakfast have surpassed all-time highs in the last decade, writes the Financial Times. “The FT’s breakfast indicator, based on futures prices for coffee, sugar, milk, orange juice, wheat and oats, is up 63 percent from 2019, most of that jump has occurred since this summer, “the article argues. Food companies including Nestlé and Procter & amp; Gamble, increase the prices of goods to ensure profits. They also warn that the situation could get worse. Analysts polled by the FT agree with this assessment. According to expert Will Osnato, several factors simultaneously began to influence the situation in the food market. This is combined with high demand, which “exceeded any expectations.” Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at a plenary session of the Valdai Club, said that there is every reason to believe that the food crisis in the world will worsen.

2021

