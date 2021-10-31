https://ria.ru/20211101/koronavirus-1757131577.html

Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic

Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic

Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic

MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Since the spring of 2021, Russia has been in the fifth phase of the coronavirus pandemic, during which there is another rise in the incidence, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. He wrote about this in an article for the Russian newspaper. Medvedev stressed that “life in a new reality requires thoughtful, balanced decisions, a long“ trench ”war against the pandemic.” “And this fight should be waged by the joint forces of all countries. and even more so – on someone’s political ambitions, “added the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council. The first phase of the pandemic, according to Medvedev, was observed from December 2019 to March 2020, when many countries were still too calm about the reports of a new disease, and in Russia” to the development of scenarios of actions in the event of a massive spread of the disease. ” Then, until mid-June 2020, the next, “acute” phase continued, accompanied by the closure of borders, the creation of operational headquarters and long non-working periods. “The fourth stage of the pandemic, which began in the fall – winter of 2020-2021, was marked by a new increase in the incidence,” Medvedev wrote According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, COVID-19 will remain with humanity for a long time, but the situation with the disease will soon be brought under control. all spheres of the economy and life. In addition, Medvedev urged to direct maximum efforts and resources to eliminate “key points of inequality in society”, support the most vulnerable categories of people and create a “safety cushion” in case of emergency.

