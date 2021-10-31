https://ria.ru/20211101/koronavirus-1757131577.html
Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic
Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic – RIA Novosti, 11/01/2021
Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic
Russia has been in the fifth phase of the coronavirus pandemic since the spring of 2021, during which there is another rise in the incidence, the deputy said … RIA Novosti, 01.11.2021
2021-11-01T00: 05
2021-11-01T00: 05
2021-11-01T00: 14
spread of coronavirus
society
Moscow
Dmitry Medvedev
health
Russia
coronavirus covid-19
coronavirus in Russia
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1c/1752115721_0:74:2918:1715_1920x0_80_0_0_38a2edf082e8a953af3a48fef50f2b52.jpg
MOSCOW, November 1 – RIA Novosti. Since the spring of 2021, Russia has been in the fifth phase of the coronavirus pandemic, during which there is another rise in the incidence, said Deputy Chairman of the Security Council Dmitry Medvedev. He wrote about this in an article for the Russian newspaper. Medvedev stressed that “life in a new reality requires thoughtful, balanced decisions, a long“ trench ”war against the pandemic.” “And this fight should be waged by the joint forces of all countries. and even more so – on someone’s political ambitions, “added the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council. The first phase of the pandemic, according to Medvedev, was observed from December 2019 to March 2020, when many countries were still too calm about the reports of a new disease, and in Russia” to the development of scenarios of actions in the event of a massive spread of the disease. ” Then, until mid-June 2020, the next, “acute” phase continued, accompanied by the closure of borders, the creation of operational headquarters and long non-working periods. “The fourth stage of the pandemic, which began in the fall – winter of 2020-2021, was marked by a new increase in the incidence,” Medvedev wrote According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, COVID-19 will remain with humanity for a long time, but the situation with the disease will soon be brought under control. all spheres of the economy and life. In addition, Medvedev urged to direct maximum efforts and resources to eliminate “key points of inequality in society”, support the most vulnerable categories of people and create a “safety cushion” in case of emergency.
https://ria.ru/20211031/koronavirus-1757074984.html
https://ria.ru/20211101/krizis-1757131840.html
Moscow
Russia
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/09/1c/1752115721_0-0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04b44ee1d21f16eee5f1fea26a39aac0.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
society, moscow, dmitry medvedev, health, russia, coronavirus covid-19, coronavirus in russia
Medvedev announced the fifth phase of the pandemic
We entered the fifth phase of the pandemic this spring, and this period continues to this day. Now we are witnessing another rise in the incidence rate, which, given the greater volume of testing, has reached an all-time high. The incidence rate fluctuates at a very high, almost critical level, there is a mass vaccination.
Medvedev stressed that “life in a new reality requires thoughtful, balanced decisions, a long” trench “war against the pandemic.”
“And this struggle should be waged by the common forces of all countries. Despite all the objective difficulties, and even more so – on someone’s political ambitions,” added the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council.
The first phase of the pandemic, according to Medvedev, was observed from December 2019 to March 2020, when many countries were still too calm about the reports of a new disease, and in Russia “began to develop scenarios of actions in case of a massive spread of the disease.” Then, until mid-June 2020, the next, “acute” phase continued, accompanied by the closure of borders, the creation of operational headquarters and long non-working periods.
Russia entered the third phase in the summer – at the beginning of autumn 2020, when the “management tools” were optimized, the most important public services in the country began to be provided remotely, and the tests of vaccines against coronavirus were completed.
“The fourth stage of the pandemic, which came in the fall – winter of 2020-2021, was marked by a new increase in the incidence,” Medvedev wrote.
In Russia, recorded a new maximum of cases of infection with coronavirus
Will stay for a long time
According to the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council, COVID-19 will remain with humanity for a long time, but the situation with the disease will soon be brought under control.
“Whether we like it or not, the coronavirus has entered our life and will remain in it for a very long time. Even if, after mass vaccination, humanity develops herd immunity against this disease, the possibility of new local outbreaks of infection remains. in general, it will be possible to take control over the coming months, “Medvedev said.
He stressed that in order to be prepared to deal with similar threats in the future, new technologies and tools should be introduced in all spheres of the economy and life.
In addition, Medvedev urged to direct maximum efforts and resources to eliminate “key points of inequality in society”, support the most vulnerable categories of people and create a “safety cushion” in case of emergency.
00:08
Medvedev announced the onset of the global food crisis