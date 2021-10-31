Memes about Met Gala 2021

New York hosted the Met Gala, the traditional costume Institute ball, which opens a fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. This year’s ball was especially anticipated – a year ago the event was canceled due to a pandemic. Met Gala collects the brightest, most unusual and inventive red carpet, but it never goes without jokes about the guests’ outfits.

The theme of the show and ball this year was American fashion, but not many guests adhered to the dress code exactly. Social media users who have their own ideas about American fashion were surprised.

“If the theme is American fashion, why didn’t anyone come in such outfits?”

Most of the memes and comparisons went to the most prominent celebrity images. For example, Billie Eilish, who this year became one of the co-chairs of the ball, came in a fluffy dress in a light peach shade. It delighted the audience, but many noted how unusual such an outfit was for the singer’s style – and, of course, they began to joke about this contrast.

The other co-chair, Timothy Chalamet, arrived in a very relaxed outfit, wearing sweatpants (and we said tracksuits are now appropriate everywhere!) And Converse sneakers. Many still decided that he looked no worse than Disney princes, but there were other associations.

Rapper Lil Nas X changed three outfits right on the red carpet: under a luxurious golden mantle there was gold armor, and under them – a shiny tight-fitting jumpsuit. But the first appearance of the musician caused bewilderment: isn’t he hot?

Frank Ocean brought an unusual accessory to the ball – an acid green doll, which was featured in the campaign for the first collection of his Homer brand. Twitter users thought he had kidnapped one of Shrek’s children.

Others have found a reference to the image of the musician and his bright green hairstyle – the outfit of the drag queen Candy Muse.

But the most talked about outfit, perhaps, was the outfit of Kim Kardashian, who dressed from head to toe in black: Balenciaga clothes, by her friend designer Demna Gvasalia, hid the body from fingertips to face. The image of Kim has been compared to the Dementor from “Harry Potter” and the Alien from the film of the same name.

Actor Leslie Jordan immediately decided to repeat the image of Kim.

Even more memes appeared in response to a joint photo of Kardashian and her sister Kendall Jenner.

“The same energy”

“Me and my anxiety are at the Met Gala”

“There are two wolves inside you”

But there were also some guests who looked great without putting in any effort, so their images were especially liked by users of social networks.

Perhaps the best outfit of the evening was with the influencer dog Tikki. And most importantly – full compliance with the dress code, because this is a dress by an American designer!