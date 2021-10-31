Merkel is concerned about the increase in the incidence of COVID-19 in Germany | News from Germany about Germany | DW

With the continued increase in the incidence of COVID-19 and. O. German Chancellor Angela Merkel called on Germans to show more determination in the fight against the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus. The current hospitalization and mortality rates “are of great concern to me,” she said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, published on Saturday 30 October.

“This should worry us all,” Merkel added. According to her, at the moment in the society “there is again some frivolity.” Merkel expressed regret that between two and three million citizens over the age of 60 still remain unvaccinated in Germany.

Coronavirus infection rate is on the rise

Germany’s seven-day average spread of coronavirus has risen again. According to the Robert Koch Institute (RKI), on Saturday, October 30, it amounted to 145.1 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants. A day earlier, its value was equal to 139.2 cases, and a week ago – 100 cases. This indicator indicates the number of new cases of infection per 100 thousand inhabitants over the past seven days and has been growing for the past two weeks.

According to the RKI, 21,543 new cases of infection with the SARS-CoV-2 virus were recorded during the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 4,580,663 people have been infected with coronavirus infection, and about 4,267,500 have been cured. In addition, over the past 24 hours, 90 patients have died from the pulmonary disease COVID-19 caused by the coronavirus and its consequences in Germany. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 95,696 deaths associated with covid have been recorded in the country.

The workload of hospitals in Germany is increasing

It is the spread indicator that has long been considered decisive in the choice of restrictive measures in the fight against the pandemic at the federal and state levels. Today, in connection with the progress in vaccination, other indicators are becoming determining, in particular, the workload of hospitals with patients with COVID-19. The number of patients in intensive care units is growing and, as of October 29, amounted to 1,860 people.

“Many doctors and nurses, especially in intensive care units, have been working to their limit since the beginning of the pandemic. Their resilience is not limitless,” said Federal Chancellor Helge Braun. He pointed out that the increase in the number of unvaccinated people and the growing number of hospitalizations for covid patients threaten the emergence of restrictions on medical care in many regions.

The German Hospital Society (DKG) has previously warned of an excessive workload on intensive care units, which is why it is necessary to postpone operations that do not require urgent intervention. “We are in a critical situation,” said DKG Chairman Gerald Gaß.

