Merkel spoke about the role of gas in the transition to green energy

Merkel spoke about the role of gas in the transition to green energy – Russia news today

Merkel spoke about the role of gas in the transition to green energy

The transition to renewable energy sources will accelerate due to the decision of the G20 to refuse to finance coal energy, while gas will be

ROME, October 31 – RIA Novosti. The transition to renewable energy sources will accelerate due to the decision of the G20 to abandon the financing of coal energy, while gas will play a central role in Germany during the transition period, she said. German Chancellor Angela Merkel said that the decision will especially affect Africa, so the G20 countries intend to discuss support for the use of gas in the energy sector in African countries. Merkel herself called the summit a success.

