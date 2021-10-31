Microsoft surpasses Apple in market capitalization to become the most valuable company in the world

Market capitalization trends for Apple (white) and Microsoft (blue) in USD trillion. Source: Bloomberg

On Friday, October 29, Microsoft shares gained 2.24%, while Apple shares were down 1.82%. At the close of trading, the capitalization of Bill Gates ‘company was $ 2.49 trillion, and Steve Jobs’ company – $ 2.48 trillion. The last time they actively competed among themselves for the title of the most valuable company in the world last spring and summer.

On Tuesday, October 26, Microsoft released financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2022, which surpassed consensus analysts’ forecasts for the eleventh time in a row. The company’s shares closed higher for the last four trading sessions in a row. And on Thursday, October 28, Apple presented financial results for the last, IV quarter of fiscal 2021, and the revenue figures fell short of the analysts’ consensus forecast. The head of the company, Tim Cook, noted that Apple’s quarterly revenue could have been $ 6 billion higher if it were not for the disruptions in the supply of chips.

