More than 7.6 thousand new cases of COVID-19 detected in Moscow :: Society :: RBC

Over the past day, 7603 new cases of coronavirus infection were detected in Moscow. This was announced by the operational headquarters.

For the entire time of the pandemic, the number of those who have recovered in Moscow has reached 1 million 817 thousand 391 people. Recovered 1 million 593 thousand 747 (5050 over the past day), died 31 342 patients. Over the past day, 94 people have died.

During the day, 1,548 people were hospitalized in Moscow. 749 patients are on mechanical ventilation in the capital.

In total, over the past day in Russia, almost 41 thousand cases of infection were detected. This is a record number for an entire pandemic. 1158 people died.

The day before, 40,251 cases were detected in Russia (including 7,262 in Moscow). The record number of deaths was registered on October 29: 1163 people.

Against the background of the worsening situation with the coronavirus, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced the introduction of non-working days from October 30 to November 7. At the same time, in his decree, he clarified that the authorities of each separate region can start and complete the “antique vacation”, going beyond the designated period.