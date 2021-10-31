Myasnikov told who needs to get three doses of vaccine against COVID-19

https://ria.ru/20211031/vaktsina-1757081619.html

MOSCOW, October 31 – RIA Novosti. For people over the age of 60, suffering from chronic diseases, it is better to administer three doses of the drug for the coronavirus. This was stated in an interview with URA.RU by the doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov. He cited Sputnik V as an example, and Sputnik Light as the third dose that should be given to a patient six months later. after vaccination, the number of antibodies in the body of such patients very quickly decreases, so the immune response may not be enough to resist the virus. Myasnikov considers it important to make revaccination in the general recommendations for people over 60 with chronic diseases. Vaccination remains the most reliable way to protect against coronavirus. According to the head of the Ministry of Health Mikhail Murashko, the proportion of vaccinated among seriously ill patients is less than 0.03 percent, while most of the patients in hospitals are unvaccinated. At the end of September, WHO announced the connection of mortality from SARS-CoV-2 with the refusal of preventive immunization.

