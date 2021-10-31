New Ford Mondeo 2022

The day before yesterday, fresh spy photos of a new model appeared on the Web, which will replace the well-known Mondeo. Using these photos, we have formed our own idea of ​​how the car will look like.

For the first time in the Mondeo model range appeared in 1993. The car was developed mainly by the forces of the German branch of Ford-Werke GmbH, although it was conceived as “worldwide”, because its name comes from the French word “Monde” – “peace”. In Europe, the model became very successful, while in North America, sales were very modest, as a result of which, for the American market, it was later decided to make a car with a different design and a slightly different design, which was named Fusion. By the way, the Fusion model is well known in Europe and in our market, although it is a completely different car – a compact 5-door hatchback. They returned to the concept of a “world” car only in 2013, when the premiere of the fifth generation Mondeo, almost identical to the Fusion model, took place. By now, however, sales have been very low, resulting in the end of production for the Fusion this year and the European Mondeo next year.

And now we have the opportunity to evaluate the appearance of the model, which will replace the Mondeo and Fusion. Judging by the spy photos, it will be a cross-sedan, in many respects similar to the Ford Evos cross-hatchback offered in China. The novelty will differ from the hatchback in a slightly modified shape of the side glazing, and the sedan will also receive original taillights, visually united by a decorative strip, into which an additional brake light is built.

As for the technical part, then, in all likelihood, it should partially or completely coincide with the Evos model. The hatchback is offered with a petrol 4-cylinder turbo 2.0 EcoBoost with 238 hp. (376 Nm). A hybrid modification is also expected in the future.

The date of the premiere and the markets where the new product will be presented are still unknown. Most likely, the model will appear in Europe, there is a likelihood of its appearance in the United States, because the test sample was photographed there – on the roads of Michigan.

Ford Mondeo fifth generation 1 / 3 Ford Mondeo fifth generation 2 / 3 Ford Mondeo fifth generation 3 / 3

Today, Ford passenger cars are not officially represented in Russia; their production and sale were curtailed three years ago. Now the lineup consists exclusively of commercial vehicles Transit, the minimum cost is 2,099,000 rubles for a 2-door chassis (2.2 TDCI MT, 125 hp).

