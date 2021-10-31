In Russia, more than 40 thousand people fell ill with coronavirus per day

Today, October 31, is the 667th day since the detection of coronavirus infection in China and the 598th day since the announcement of a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). During this period, 8,513,790 people fell ill in Russia. From the consequences of the disease, 40,993 people died, and 7,358,539 patients recovered.

Revaccination against coronavirus six months later reduces the likelihood of developing the disease by 10 times. Also, the third vaccination reduces the risk of a severe course of the disease, said URA.RU bioinformatist (specialist in basic biological research), senior researcher at the Institute for Information Transmission Problems. Kharkevich RAS, candidate of biological sciences Alexander Panchin.

In people at risk for coronavirus, antibodies sharply decrease after vaccination, doctor and TV presenter Alexander Myasnikov told URA.RU. He recommended that citizens over 60 years of age with chronic diseases enter the third dose of the drug. According to Myasnikov, in this case they will be sufficiently protected.

Vaccination for Potsky Syndrome can help boost immunity. This assumption was expressed by the director of the National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gamaleya Alexander Gintsburg. So far there has been no experimental work on this topic, he noted.

It became known about the features of the coronavirus vaccine for children. The concentration of the drug “Sputnik V” for adolescents is reduced by five times, and for children by 10 times, said Gunzburg.

The Rospotrebnadzor said that the authorities can refuse the lockdown only when collective immunity is achieved. For this, 80% of the country’s population must be vaccinated against coronavirus. Then it will be possible to reduce the mortality rate in Russia by 10 times, said Alexander Gorelov, deputy director for scientific work of the Central Research Institute of Epidemiology of Rospotrebnadzor.

Due to the “delta” strain of the coronavirus, a person may experience memory impairment, voice changes, hearing impairment and cognitive impairment. Tatyana Ruzhentsova, deputy director for clinical work of the Moscow Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology named after Gabrichevsky Rospotrebnadzor, noted that the body after coronavirus is more susceptible to other infections. According to her, the disease provokes gastrointestinal disorders, as well as more pronounced lesions of the lungs and heart.

In Russia, over the past day, 40,993 fell ill with coronavirus, which became a new record since the beginning of the pandemic. 1,158 patients died, and 27,115 people were cured. In terms of the number of new cases, Moscow is the leader (7603 patients), St. Petersburg is in second place (3597), followed by the Moscow region (2737).

Alexander Gintsburg, director of the Gamaleya National Research Center for Epidemiology and Microbiology, told why the Russian Sputnik V vaccine is not recognized in Europe. According to him, almost not a single Russian drug has been recognized in Europe, because they prefer to ignore the success of the Sputnik V vaccination.

The head of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, thanked Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for the initiative on the mutual recognition of coronavirus vaccines. Prior to that, Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to think as soon as possible about the mutual recognition of vaccines with the G20 countries.

The United States said that COVID-19 was not created as a biological weapon. The report from the Office of the US Director of National Intelligence does not believe the virus has been genetically engineered. Intelligence estimates that Chinese officials were not aware of the virus prior to the outbreak.