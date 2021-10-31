Nicole Kidman has prepared a surprise in honor of Keith Urban’s 54th birthday

Nicole Kidman celebrated Keith Urban’s birthday with the sweetest congratulations in a new post on Instagram. She hugged her husband tightly and kissed him in the precious photo.

Keith Urban turned 54 on October 26, and Nicole Kidman sent him maximum love on her birthday.

“The happiest of birthdays, beloved,” the 54-year-old actress signed two photos on Instagram.

In the first photo, Nicole kisses Keith on the head as they sail in the boat. Keith looks so enamored and contented in Nicole’s arms.

The second photo showed four birthday balloons inside the stadium. Looks like they might have arranged a date to see the Nashville Predators hockey team from the stadium.

Birthdays have a special place in the hearts of Nicole and Kate. Nicole revealed that the country singer actually proposed to her on her birthday.

“He was sitting on the porch of my New York apartment!” Nicole explained in Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in September 2021.

“I went out at 5 am, it was my birthday and he had flowers. That’s all. I was shocked. I immediately thought, “Yes, I will marry this guy.”

About the relationship with Keith, with whom she has been married for over 15 years

Nicole and Keith have been happily married since 2006 and have two children: Sunday and faith… She spoke about her marriage to Keith in a recent interview with Harper’s Bazaar in October 2021.

“We’re always working on our relationship, but it’s based a lot on love, so we agree with so many things,” the Oscar-winner said of her relationship with Keith.

“I want him to have the best possible family life, and he reacts in the same way.” She added, “We really enjoy raising children together.”

Nicole and Keith are very supportive of each other in their careers. Keith wrote and performed the song “Crimson Blue” for Nicole’s latest show “Nine Perfect Strangers “… Nicole is also gearing up for the release of her new film, Being Ricardo, which will debut on December 21st. She plays an iconic TV actress Lucille Ball… The whale will go v world tour “Speed ​​of Now “ in 2022 after it was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.