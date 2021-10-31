November Calendar: Bitcoin Taproot Update Activation and Polkadot Parachain Auction

On the last day of October, ForkLog magazine prepared a calendar of important November events.

November 2 – Launch of Mainnet 2.0 in the COTI project (COTI).

November 4 – Mainnet 2.0 launched in ICON (ICX) project.

November 7 – December 13 – SHD token airdrop among stakers Secret (SCRT), Terra (LUNA), Cosmos (ATOM).

November 8 – Launch of Crypto.com’s Cronos Mainnet (CRO).

November 9 – Upgrade of the Supernova main network in the Secret Project (SCRT).

November 10 – token sale of the Guild of Guardians (GOG) project on the CoinList platform.

November 11 – Parachain auction from Polkadot (DOT).

November 11 – Activation of the EIP-1559 proposal in the xDai (STAKE) project.

November 12 – BOBA token airdrop snapshot among OMG Network (OMG) holders.

November 15 – eCash (XEC) network upgrade.

November 19 – BOBA token airdrop among OMG Network (OMG) holders.

November 27 – Launch of the ALEX mainnet in the Stacks (STX) project.

The middle of the month will also activate the Taproot update at block # 709 632.

