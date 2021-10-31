NYT reported secret talks between the United States and Russia

In the United States, after secret negotiations, they are waiting for the reaction of Vladimir Putin

Photo: Vladimir Andreev © URA.RU

Ann Neuberger, deputy White House national security adviser, held a series of talks with Moscow. This was reported by The New York Times. It is not specified with whom she spoke specifically.

“Anne Neuberger, White House chief adviser on cybernetic and cutting-edge technologies, held a series of quiet virtual meetings with her Kremlin counterpart,” writes The New York Times, citing officials. A few weeks ago, diplomats in a cybersecurity consultation gave Russia the names of hackers who are attacking US facilities.

Before the transfer of data, the US intelligence services discussed how much information to disclose to Russia, the newspaper notes. Now the US is waiting for how Russian President Vladimir Putin will react and whether he will contribute to the fight against cybercrimes. The US wants to see if the arrests will follow after this information, writes The New York Times, citing the official. So far, the talks have done little, but they are helping to prevent relations between Russia and the United States from spiraling out of control.

Earlier, Russia and the United States submitted a joint resolution on cybersecurity to the UN General Assembly. They pointed to the joining forces in developing rules or binding norms for responsible behavior of countries on the web. The leaders of the two countries agreed on this at a meeting in Geneva, Dni.ru reports.