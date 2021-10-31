NYT spoke about secret negotiations between Russia and the United States

After talks between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden in Geneva in June, senior White House officials visited Moscow three times, and more meetings were held in neutral territory, including Finland and Switzerland.

In addition, Ann Neuberger, the White House’s chief cybersecurity adviser, held a series of “quiet” virtual talks with her Moscow counterpart. Including, as the NYT writes, a few weeks ago during such a meeting, Washington transferred to Russia the data of several hackers who are carrying out attacks on the United States.

One of the interlocutors of the newspaper said that now the White House is waiting to see if the transfer of information will lead to arrests. Thus, American officials plan to test the seriousness of Putin’s words about plans to cooperate in the field of cybersecurity.

Officials in both countries believe that the talks have not done much yet, but their holding helps prevent Russian-American tensions from spiraling out of control. A senior White House official told the NYT that Washington is unambiguous about Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin’s intentions, but the countries can work together on a number of issues. Among other things, he mentioned the issues of armaments, the Iranian nuclear deal and relations with North Korea.

The NYT writes that Moscow has found ways to leverage Biden’s ambition for a “stable and predictable” relationship with Russia. The newspaper cites the example of a visit by State Department official Victoria Nuland to Moscow – she received a visa only after Washington allowed a Russian diplomat to enter.

The publication also notes that Nuland’s visit showed that there are a number of topics that Moscow does not want to discuss, including pressure on the opposition and the conclusion of Alexei Navalny.

At a summit in Geneva on June 16, Biden and Putin agreed to begin bilateral consultations on cybersecurity. The American president said after the summit that he had given Putin a list of 16 critical infrastructures that must be protected from cyberattacks – “from the energy sector to water supply systems.”

In early July, Biden and Putin also held a telephone conversation, during which the US President called for an end to the activities of Russian hackers.

Preview photo: Patrick Semansky / AP