NYT spoke about secret negotiations between Russia and the United States

Despite the apparent hostility between Moscow and Washington, Russian and American officials have been actively negotiating in recent months, the NYT found out. Secret meetings of officials, according to her, began after the Biden-Putin summit in Geneva

Russian and American officials have held several secret meetings over the past few months on a range of issues, including arms control and cybersecurity. This is reported by The New York Times with reference to sources.

The talks between officials from Russia and the United States, according to the newspaper, began shortly after the summit of the presidents of the two countries in Geneva. Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden met in a Swiss city in mid-June. Since then, senior White House officials have visited Moscow three times and held more meetings in “neutral territory”, including Finland and Switzerland, writes NYT.

Anne Neuberger, Deputy Adviser to the President of the United States for Cybersecurity, also took part in the negotiations. According to the newspaper, she held a series of “quiet, virtual meetings with her Kremlin counterpart.” Russia, in particular, was given names and other information about hackers who attack American businesses and institutions, NYT notes.

Neuberger herself previously stated that “direct, frank” discussions on cybersecurity are going on between Russia and the United States. Then she noted that although Russia promised to fight the hackers operating on its territory and received information about them from the American side, so far no concrete action has been taken. According to Neuberger, Washington hopes that the data transferred to Moscow will be used “in the near future.”