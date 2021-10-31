“One chance in a trillion.” Alec Baldwin first spoke to the press after the death of Galina Hutchins

Alec Baldwin (photo October 7)

Alec Baldwin said such events occur in “one case in a trillion.”

Actor Alec Baldwin first spoke to reporters since the fateful moment when he accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set. According to him, they were friends with her.

According to the actor, the police forbade him to discuss the course of the investigation in conversations with journalists.

Prosecutors have not yet brought any charges against anyone, but they do not rule out this in the future.

Baldwin spoke in favor of limiting the use of real weapons in filming in the interests of human safety.

