“One chance in a trillion.” Alec Baldwin first spoke to the press after the death of Galina Hutchins

7 hours ago

Photo author, Getty Images Photo caption, Alec Baldwin said such events occur in “one case in a trillion.”

Actor Alec Baldwin first spoke to reporters since the fateful moment when he accidentally shot cameraman Galina Hutchins on the set. According to him, they were friends with her.

According to the actor, the police forbade him to discuss the course of the investigation in conversations with journalists.

Prosecutors have not yet brought any charges against anyone, but they do not rule out this in the future.

Baldwin spoke in favor of limiting the use of real weapons in filming in the interests of human safety.

Galina Hutchins, a 42-year-old Ukrainian cameraman, died while filming the western “Rust” in New Mexico on October 21st. Alec Baldwin pointed a prop revolver at her and fired point-blank, not knowing he was loaded with a live round. Another bullet from a revolver hit the film’s director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

“We were friends with her. The day I arrived in Santa Fe and started filming, I invited her and Joel to dinner,” the actor told photographers who found him in Vermont.

“We had a very, very well-coordinated ensemble, we shot the film together, and then this terrible thing happened,” Baldwin added.

According to Alec Baldwin, such incidents on the set are extremely rare – as he put it, “one in a trillion.” At the same time, he spoke in favor of limiting the use of real, non-fake weapons in filming in the future.

Investigators on Wednesday noted that there was a certain “arrogance” about gun safety on the set of Rust.

Meanwhile, lawyers for gunsmith Hanna Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of keeping the weapons safe on the set, circulated her statement last week saying that she did not know “where the live ammunition came from.”

According to her, she “never saw live ammunition fired from this weapon, and would not allow it to be done.” In her opinion, the producers decided to save on something, and this affected safety.