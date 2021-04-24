Oprah Winfrey didn’t expect Meghan Markle to accuse the royal family of racism

The ex-duchess’s frankness came as a surprise to the interviewer, who has been hosting a sensational talk show for 35 years.

In early March, Meghan Markle, along with her husband Harry, gave Oprah Winfrey interview , which fans of the British royal family cannot forget to this day. The ex-Duchess then spoke about racist sentiments in the House of Windsor and complained that the monarchs refused to help her when he felt suicidal. As it turned out, Markle’s sensational statements came as a surprise not only to the palace and its fans, but also to the host of the show, Oprah, who is usually not a surprise.

She recently commented on interviews with former Sussexes on The Nancy O’Dell Channel. When asked if she was “surprised” by how “open” Meghan and Harry were in their responses, Oprah said, “I was definitely surprised! I thought, “What? Will you tell me about this? Will you go all the way?” The interview turned out the way it turned out because they said what they said. ”

