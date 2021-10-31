Overpopulation, carbon footprint, species extinction. A selection of BBC documentaries on ecology and climate

31 October 2021 06:45 GMT

In our catalog, we regularly publish BBC documentaries about climate change, human impact on the environment and possible options for overcoming the climate crisis. What technical solutions can help us with this? How can we change our lifestyle and consumption so that we do less harm to the planet? How is COVID-19 related to the extinction of animal species? Is incineration the way out of the garbage crisis? If the world’s population increases to 10 billion, will there be enough resources for everyone? For all this and much more, see the films from our selection.

1… There are already 7.7 billion of us. Further more?

Many countries have policies to stimulate the birth rate as demographics are falling. And at the same time, in many developing countries there is the opposite problem – the almost complete absence of sex education and a low overall standard of living lead to an uncontrolled increase in the number of inhabitants. After the failure of China’s “One Family, One Child” policy, raising the issue of birth control became unethical. However, according to UN forecasts, with the current birth rate and increasing life expectancy, by 2050, 10 billion people will live on Earth. Will our planet be able to provide resources for so many people? And with such a large number, will we be able to lead the way of life to which the developed countries are accustomed and the developing countries are striving?

2. Dirty secrets of the world of fashion

The fashion industry is the second largest source of pollution on the planet. But how exactly do our fashion passions destroy the environment? What is the connection between your new jeans and the disappearance of the whole sea in Kazakhstan? BBC journalist Stacey Dooley will show you how much resources are spent on making our fashionable bows from the mass market, where waste from such production as workers of large factories go, and will try to urge large manufacturers to change the routine.

3. Delicious food without harm to the planet

In this film, we will tell you how each of us can rethink our diet in order to reduce its negative impact on nature.

Food accounts for a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. Many people are willing to make an informed choice, but it is not always obvious what carbon footprint certain products leave. Five special guests were invited to an unusual dinner, where their choice will be judged by how it affects the environment.

4. Garbage: Burn or Bury?

Every year we produce more than two billion tons of solid waste, of which only 13.5% is recycled, and the rest is buried in the ground, thrown into the ocean or burned. Effective waste management requires not only a well-functioning infrastructure, but also our conscious attitude. BBC journalist Lucia Blasco meets members of the Cateura Trash Orchestra, Paraguay.

Seeking to draw attention to how much garbage is illegally dumped literally at their doorsteps near Paraguay’s largest landfill, young musicians play instruments made from materials found at the landfill. After learning how serious the problem of recycling garbage in Paraguay is, Lucia travels to the small Swedish town of Linkoping to see how the garbage issue is being resolved there. The city is famous for the fact that almost all of its heating system is powered by energy produced by the local waste incineration plant. But this seemingly win-win scheme also has a downside.

5. Greta Thunberg. A year to change the world

A three-part film about the world’s most famous climate activist. In 2019, Greta Thunberg left school for a year to see the impact of global warming with the world’s leading climatologists and other scientists. She will talk about whether the technologies at our disposal can help us save our future, and will also try to urge world leaders to fulfill the agreements already reached.

6.Toxic city: how children suffered from air pollution due to government negligence

In the 90s of the last century, strange things began to happen in the small town of Corby in Northamptonshire. Several women here had children with deformed arms. The journalists of the Sunday Times learned about this. After investigating, they concluded that air pollution caused by local negligence in dumping steel waste could be the cause of the congenital malformations. The mothers of the injured children demanded compensation from the authorities, but were refused. It took about ten years to seek justice for children and their families. The Corby Children Case set a legal precedent and forever changed the way people deal with air pollution.

7. Species Extinction Facts with David Attenborough

Sir David Attenborough is working with the world’s leading scientists to explore how the accelerating extinction of animals, insects and plants is affecting our planet, and what potential solutions to this crisis.

Over the past 40 years, the animal population has declined by 60%. A million species of animals and plants are threatened with extinction, and many of them, unless urgent action is taken, within this decade. Why it happens? How does this process contribute to the emergence of new viruses such as Covid-19? Attenborough will tell you what we can do to prevent the situation from becoming irreversible.

eight… Desert greening… How engineers created an artificial oasis in the Sahara Desert

Countries in the Middle East and North Africa are increasingly faced with a shortage of fresh water and therefore import most of their food.

British engineer Bill Watts and a team of experts from around Europe have joined forces to create a true oasis in the Sahara Desert: greenhouses powered by seawater and solar energy, capable of supplying nearby areas with vegetables and fruits, fresh water and electricity. But the construction of the complex in 50-degree heat under the scorching sun of the desert is not an easy task, and it seems that every drop of clean water will have to pay with a drop of sweat.