Overpopulation, carbon footprint, species extinction. A selection of BBC documentaries on ecology and climate

By
Cornelius Chandler
-
0
144

Extinction of species

Films are available for viewing in a limited number of countries.

In our catalog, we regularly publish BBC documentaries about climate change, human impact on the environment and possible options for overcoming the climate crisis. What technical solutions can help us with this? How can we change our lifestyle and consumption so that we do less harm to the planet? How is COVID-19 related to the extinction of animal species? Is incineration the way out of the garbage crisis? If the world’s population increases to 10 billion, will there be enough resources for everyone? For all this and much more, see the films from our selection.

1… There are already 7.7 billion of us. Further more?

Many countries have policies to stimulate the birth rate as demographics are falling. And at the same time, in many developing countries there is the opposite problem – the almost complete absence of sex education and a low overall standard of living lead to an uncontrolled increase in the number of inhabitants. After the failure of China’s “One Family, One Child” policy, raising the issue of birth control became unethical. However, according to UN forecasts, with the current birth rate and increasing life expectancy, by 2050, 10 billion people will live on Earth. Will our planet be able to provide resources for so many people? And with such a large number, will we be able to lead the way of life to which the developed countries are accustomed and the developing countries are striving?

